Dr. Birx to retire after Biden transition

Deborah Birx, MD, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said Dec. 22 that she plans to retire after helping President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration "for a period of time," according to The Hill.

"I will be helpful in any role people think I can be helpful in," Dr. Birx told Newsy. "And then I will retire."

On Dec. 22, Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, said in a tweet that President Donald Trump "has great respect for Dr. Birx and likes her very much. We wish here well!"

Dr. Birx is a career public servant. Before her current White House role she was appointed by former President Barack Obama to serve as the State Department's global AIDS coordinator, according to The Hill.



