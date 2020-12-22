House panel subpoenas HHS, CDC leaders in COVID-19 probe

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis has subpoenaed HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD, on alleged political interference at the CDC throughout the pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The subpoenas, issued Dec. 21, require Mr. Azar and Dr. Redfield to provide documents the committee had previously requested.

"The subpoenas were necessary because the Select Subcommittee's investigation has revealed that efforts to interfere with scientific work at CDC were far more extensive and dangerous than previously known," Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the committee's chairman, wrote in a letter accompanying the subpoenas, according to WSJ.

The letter also mentioned emails recently released by the subcommittee showing former HHS official Paul Alexander, PhD, repeatedly pushed the HHS and the CDC to adopt a "herd immunity" approach to COVID-19 by exposing "infants, kids, teens," and others to the virus.

HHS disputed the subcommittee's allegations of political interference. A spokesperson said Dr. Alexander's demands for herd immunity did not shape department strategy.



More articles on leadership and management:

South Carolina hospital CEO says Leapfrog is 'increasingly irrelevant,' disputes failing safety grade

'We want them infected': Former HHS adviser pushed spreading COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity

Hospitals boost security to safeguard COVID-19 vaccines

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.