Health information technology CPSI has named Vinay Bassi CFO, effective Jan. 1.

Mr. Bassi most recently served as CFO for the audience measurement division of Nielsen Holdings, according to a Nov. 7 CPSI news release.

CPSI's current CFO, Matt Chambless, will remain an adviser for a period of time after Mr. Bassi assumes the role to help with the transition.

CPSI is the fourth largest EHR vendor by market share.