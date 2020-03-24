Coronavirus, March 24: 10 notes from physicians, hospitals

Here are 10 notes from hospitals, health systems and physicians on their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York

1. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System is developing an "end-to-end" clinical pathology laboratory solution for COVID-19. The health system said the solution, which incorporates diagnosis, treatment selection and disease course monitoring, will allow testing of about several hundred people daily.

2. New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian will no longer allow visitors, including birthing partners for obstetric patients, as part of its revised visiting policy. The health system said it is also not allowing visitors for adult patients at inpatient locations.

3. Terry Lynam, a spokesperson for New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, told The Wall Street Journal about 90 percent of beds at the health system's Long Island Jewish Medical Center were full March 19 after the health system recently sent home about 2,500 patients scheduled for release and canceled elective procedures.

Washington

4. Tacoma-based CHI Franciscan has created a data command center that monitors the health system's "vital signs," including available beds and staff, according to The Seattle Times. As of the morning of March 22, 90 percent of CHI Franciscan's 122 intensive care beds were full.

New Jersey

5. Hackensack Meridian Health is asking for blood donations and giving $20 telehealth visits with a promo code. The health system said New Jersey residents can schedule telehealth visits at ConvenientCareNow.com using the promo code HMH20. Residents who are 65 or older may use the promo code HMHFREE for a free consult.

California

6. University of California San Francisco Health is boosting its COVID-19 testing capacity by collaborating with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and CZ Biohub. Through the collaboration, the health system said it is able to offer COVID-19 testing to patient populations served by Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and other sites operated by the city's public health department.

Illinois

7. Chicago-based University of Illinois Health has consolidated its pharmacies to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the health system has cut hours and staff at its pharmacies.

Florida

8. Rather than rely on external labs, Tampa General Hospital has developed an in-house test, according to local news station WTSP. Chief of emergency medicine at the hospital David Wein, MD, confirmed that the test has received FDA approval.

9. To keep physicians updated on the various guidance materials being published about COVID-19, Orlando Health developed an internal web page. Along with running emergency preparedness drills, Orlando Health clinicians are leaning on their COVID-19 hotline and virtual care services.

District of Columbia

10. Children's National Hospital has opened a drive-thru and walk-up site where primary care physicians are testing pediatric patients. Physicians can refer patients up to the age of 22 to visit the site for COVID-19 specimen collection and testing.

