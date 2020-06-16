Colorado hospital cuts 22 positions

Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colo., has eliminated 22 positions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Pueblo Chieftain.

Hospital officials said the cuts affect less than 1 percent of its workforce, the newspaper reported. They did not indicate the type of positions affected but said Parkview did not eliminate any departments.

Parkview has 3,200 employees.

