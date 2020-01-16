Cleveland Clinic names Dr. Hiroyuki Fujita chairman of Hillcrest Hospital's board: 3 notes

Cleveland Clinic has named Hiroyuki Fujita, PhD, chair of the Hillcrest Hospital board of trustees.

Three notes:

1. Dr. Fujita is founder, president and CEO of Quality Electrodynamics, a Mayfield Village, Ohio-based manufacturer of MRI technology, and chief technology officer for Canon Medical Systems Corp. in Tochigi, Japan.

2. He also serves on various boards, including the board of Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

3. Dr. Fujita succeeds Ronald Ross, MD, who served as chair of the Hillcrest Hospital Board of Trustees for seven years.

