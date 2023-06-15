CFO resigns at Atlanta-based home and hospice care company

David Afshar has resigned as CFO of home and hospice care company Aveanna Healthcare, the company said June 15.

The move, which is effective July 7, comes not because of any disagreements with Aveanna management, practices or policies, the company said. Matt Buckhalter, a seven-year veteran of the company, will take over as interim CFO.

Atlanta-based Aveanna, which operates in 33 states serving more than 40,000 people, was included on a Moody's top 10 list of most indebted healthcare companies with a credit rating of B3 or lower, with a total debt of $1.3 billion as of June 2022.