CEOs and the magic of mornings

A love of mornings might as well be a qualification for CEOs.

High-profile CEOs have made their preference for the day's earliest hours well-known, heralding it as the time for maximum productivity, physical exercise, reflection and efficiency.

Noting this trend, Wall Street Journal reporter Ray Jones learned the morning routines of several chief executives and tested them out, including those of Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase chair and CEO, and Adena Friedman, Nasdaq chair and CEO.

One of Mr. Jones' takeaways? "Is it time for breakfast yet?" More definitively, he arrives at the conclusion that even the most well-worn routines aren't for everybody.

Here are some glimpses into three CEOs' morning routines and the reporter's assessment of each:

1. The routine inspired by Mr. Dimon requires waking before dawn and two hours spent reading a substantial volume of material: five major newspapers, analyst and internal bank reports, and speech transcripts. This is followed by 45 minutes of aerobics, light weights or stretching. Shower, little to no breakfast, commute to office. "All the reading and exercising had perked me up," Mr. Jones wrote. "But my energy dissipated by 10:30. During a 1 p.m. staff meeting, I stood up fearing my eyes might close if I sat down."

2. The routine inspired by Ms. Friedman is centered around physical activity. More specifically, up to an hour is spent on a Peloton bike first thing, followed by a breakfast of oatmeal, granola, fruit and coffee, and an 8 a.m. office arrival. Mr. Jones' verdict? "The regimen helped me be more energetic, productive and focused. Still, I'd have to condense or start it earlier to get to work on time."

3. Finally, the routine inspired by Nathan Brown, president of Range Digital Ventures and partner at Range Media Partners: A 6 a.m. wakeup, meditation, and making a double espresso for himself and breakfast for his son. He is off to running 3 to 5 miles or beginning a private trainer session by 7 a.m., heading to the office after that and fasting until 11 a.m. Mr. Jones said the activities boosted his energy, but he'd opt for a shorter meditation and run — "not only to make it to work on time but to avoid getting worn out."

Whatever a routine entails, simply having one can be a benefit in itself. It is well-documented that an effective routine can help stress management, quality of sleep and the development of positive habits, among other perks.