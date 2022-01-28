CDC mulls changes amid criticism 

The CDC is looking to make changes and rebuild trust after a series of criticisms have been thrown at the agency, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 28.

The agency has been under fire over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic for missteps that include confusing public messaging on isolation guidelines, supporting faulty tests and waffling on recommendations regarding masks.

Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the CDC, recently announced that the agency plans to upgrade its data collection strategies to address gaps in national datasets.

On Jan. 25, leaders of the Senate health committee released a plan to update the CDC and improve future pandemic preparedness plans. The legislation, if enacted, would direct the government to create a task force to investigate the U.S.' response to the pandemic. It would also require the CDC director to be confirmed by the Senate; the position currently is appointed by the president.