Biden pick to lead FDA faces long odds

Facing new hesitancy from Senators in both parties, President Joe Biden's pick to lead the FDA, Robert Califf, MD, does not yet have enough votes to give him the job, Politico reported Jan. 28.

During a Senate committee meeting Jan. 13 to advance Dr. Califf's nomination, only four Republicans voted in his favor. Now, five Democratic senators have signaled their opposition.

"If the vote were held today, he would not have the votes," one source told Politico.

Lawmakers cited concerns with Dr. Califf's commercial past at Google's parent company, Alphabet, where he most recently worked as head of health and policy strategy. Records show he was paid millions in stock and bonuses at the company. He also has holdings in Amgen, Gilead Sciences, Bristol Myers Squibb and Walgreens Boots Alliance that he would have to divest if voted into the position. Other senators are wary of his ties to the pharmaceutical industry and the FDA's record of regulating opioids during the time he previously served as commissioner.

"If his meetings have gone as I’ve heard with other Democrats, he’s not making a great impression," one congressional aide told Politico.

A white house spokesperson though refuted the claims saying, "We are confident Dr. Califf will be confirmed with bipartisan support, and it is critical to have confirmed leadership at the FDA in the midst of a pandemic."

As of now the dates for the senate confirmation have not been confirmed, but one source told Politico it is being considered for the first week of February.