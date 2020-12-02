Biden closes in on pick for HHS secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has narrowed his choices for HHS secretary to two people: New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, sources told Bloomberg.

Gov. Grisham is the front-runner for the position of HHS secretary, sources told Bloomberg. President-elect Biden is expected to announce several of his administration's health leaders as soon as next week.

Dr. Murthy, a co-chair of the COVID-19 advisory board president-elect Biden appointed, may be named "COVID-19 czar," sources told Bloomberg. David Kessler, MD, another co-chair of the COVID-19 advisory board, may be chosen to lead the Food and Drug Administration. President-elect Biden is reportedly also considering Joshua Sharfstein, MD, a former FDA official, for the role.

Read the full Bloomberg article here.



