Apple Health, Amazon lose key healthcare leaders: 5 things to know

Apple Health and Amazon both lost key healthcare leaders to other companies this week.

Five things to know:

1. Myoung Cha, Apple Health's head of strategic initiatives, will be leaving the company to join a primary care startup, Carbon Health, according to Insider.

2. Mr. Cha had been with Apple since 2015 and was responsible for building Apple's healthcare strategy and deciding on partnerships.

3. He will be leaving the company after this week, according to Insider. He will join Carbon Health in June as its chief strategy officer and president of home-based care.

4. Amazon lost Maulik Majmudar, MD, who served as CMO at Amazon where he was tasked with leading the retail company's healthcare-related initiatives such as the launch of Amazon Halo.

5. Dr. Majmudar was named CMO of digital therapeutics and virtual care provider Biofourmis. He will oversee product management, data science and clinical affairs. He has served on the company's clinical advisory board since 2015 and the board of directors since 2019.

