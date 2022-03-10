AMN Healthcare CEO to retire

Susan Salka, president and CEO of Coppell, Texas-based medical staffing firm AMN Healthcare, plans to retire by the end of 2022.

"AMN Healthcare today is financially and operationally strong, committed to quality and equality and is led by an experienced and outstanding management team. The company is well-positioned to continue its growth, industry leadership and positive societal impact," Ms. Salka said in a March 10 news release.

Ms. Salka's career at AMN spans more than three decades. She joined the company in 1990 and has held positions including COO, CFO, executive vice president and vice president of business development. She became CEO of AMN in 2005 after being named president and a member of the company's board two years earlier.

During her career, Ms. Salka "has led AMN to become the largest total talent solutions and healthcare workforce solutions company in the nation," AMN chairperson Douglas Wheat said in the release. "Her relentless commitment and passion are recognized throughout the healthcare and staffing industries."

Mr. Wheat said Ms. Salka will be up for reelection to the company's board and remain as CEO and on the board of directors until her successor is named.