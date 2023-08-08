American Nurses Credentialing Center announces new president

Laura Wood, DNP, RN, has been tapped to lead the American Nurses Credentialing Center as its new president, according to an Aug. 8 news release.

Dr. Wood currently serves as president designate of the board, but once she assumes the role as of January 2024, she will oversee all of the ANCC's certification, accreditation and recognition programs.

Outside of her involvement with the American Nurses Association's credentialing arm, Dr. Wood is also the executive vice president of patient care operations and system chief nursing officer at Boston Children's Hospital, which she has helped lead to several Magnet redesignations since joining it in 2013.