Alabama governor extends emergency flexibility for hospitals 

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has extended the state of public health emergency, which grants hospitals flexibility by relaxing regulations.

On Aug. 13, Gov. Ivey announced a state public health emergency as ICU bed capacity in the state hit 95 percent and COVID-19 hospitalizations approached record levels. The state office released a proclamation Oct. 8 extending the emergency state.

The emergency measures make it easier for hospitals to access the resources they need and are supposed to ease pressure on the state's health systems. It allows out-of-state health practitioners to operate in state hospitals under temporary permits and for the implementation of hospitals' alternative standards-of-care plans. It also allows for expedited capacity expansion of healthcare facilities.