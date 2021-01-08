After split with BJC HealthCare, Missouri hospital forms new management entity

Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Hospital formed a new management entity as it moves forward with its break from St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare, according to local NBC affiliate KOMU.

The entity, Boone Health, will manage operations for the hospital and its medical group, home care and hospice services. It will also manage the relationships Boone Hospital has with area hospitals and private practice clinics. Boone Hospital is also expanding its board of trustees to create an 11-member governing board.

Boone Hospital officially transfers to independent operations in April. The hospital's board decided to end its 30-year operating agreement with BJC HealthCare in 2018.

