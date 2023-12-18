AdvocateHealth CNO gets lifetime achievement award from nursing group

The American Organization for Nursing Leadership named Mary Beth Kingston, PhD, MSN, as the recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024.

The award, announced Dec. 14, celebrates the organization's members who are recognized by the nursing community as a leader in the profession and who have served the organization in an important leadership capacity, the group said in a news release.

Dr. Kingston is a former president of the group's board of directors. As executive vice president and CNO at Advcate Health, she oversees nursing strategic direction, professional development, practice standards and patient experience systemwide. She will be presented with the award April 2 at the American Organization for Nursing Leadership's annual conference in New Orleans.

Late last year, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health combined to create Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, a $27 billion system with 67 hospitals. It operates facilities in Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.