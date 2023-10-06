Advocate Health's CEO has a side hustle — as a musician

By day, Gene Woods is the CEO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health. By night, he is the frontman of a band: Gene Woods and the Soul Alliance.

Mr. Woods discussed the intersection of his two worlds on an Oct. 6 segment of the "Today Show."

"Leadership and music are connected in really amazing ways," Mr. Woods said. "Sometimes what I do is more like a conductor of a classical symphony, where everybody has these orchestrated parts. During the pandemic was more like leading a jazz band. It's about improvisation."

Mr. Woods grew up in Spain, and music was an integral part of his family life. His parents bought him a guitar and amplifier when they moved to Philadelphia. Years later, he discovered his father forewent three months' rent to make the purchase.

"To this day, it's the best investment in my education, because they couldn't afford college," said Mr. Woods, who paid for his undergraduate and master's degrees with musical gigs.

Although his musical endeavors slowed as he climbed the corporate ladder, they have not ceased, according to Mr. Woods. He's even put out an album and music videos — which some patients tell him they've heard.

"It's quite heartwarming for them to actually pay that much attention, because we're trying to pay attention to them," Mr. Woods said.

He noted that music is like his meditation, grounding him and making him a better leader.

"People talk about work-life balance, I talk about, really, work-life harmony," Mr. Woods said. "Because I think when these pieces come together and integrate you can be your whole selves, your best selves."



Watch the full segment of the "Today Show" here.