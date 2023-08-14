AdventHealth U names new dean of nursing

Ashleigh Hollowell (Twitter) -

Denver-based AdventHealth University has named Laura Fero, PhD, MSN, RN, as its new dean of nursing, according to an Aug. 14 news release.

She will join AdventHealth University after leaving her role as dean of nursing at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minn. 

Dr. Fero will oversee the university's associate of science in nursing program, its three-year accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program, an RN-BSN degree program, as well as two doctorate programs, one in nurse anesthesia as well as a doctorate in nursing practice.

