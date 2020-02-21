ACA approval hits all-time high

A "clear majority" of Americans are now in favor of the ACA, with 55 percent of the public holding positive opinions of the law, according to the February 2020 Kaiser Family Foundation Health Tracking Poll.

This is the highest favorability rating the ACA has received since KFF began tracking it in 2010. Just 37 percent of Americans held unfavorable views. This majority positive sentiment comes as the law continues to face a major legal challenge, which the Supreme Court is discussing during its Feb. 21 private conference.

Most of the favorability is driven by Democratic voters, 85 percent of whom are in favor of the law, while the majority of Republicans continue to view the law unfavorably. KFF notes that repealing the ACA has fallen in importance for many Republicans.

Healthcare was considered a top issue among Democratic, independent and swing voters surveyed. However, Democrats are more focused on beating President Donald Trump in the election than on policy, according to KFF.

Read more here.

More articles on leadership and management:

Michael Dowling: Challenging one of healthcare's savior myths

Hackensack Meridian Health chief wellness officer on building system to prevent burnout

Making mistakes as a woman in charge: 6 things to note

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.