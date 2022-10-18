9 hospitals seeking CEOs

Here are nine hospitals that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Tennova Healthcare-Cleveland (Tenn.)
2. Odessa (Wash.) Memorial Healthcare Center
3. Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (Idaho Falls)
4. Northwest Medical Center (Tucson, Ariz.)
5. SMP Health-St. Aloisius (Harvey, N.D.)
6. Newberry (S.C.) County Memorial Hospital
7. Newman Memorial Hospital (Shattuck, Okla.)
8. Osceola (Wis.) Medical Center
9. Frye Regional Medical Center (Hickory, N.C.)