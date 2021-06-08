52% of Americans approve proof of vaccines to return to work as hospitals eye mandates

More than half of Americans approve vaccine mandates for work as hospitals watch carefully how mandates at other hospitals play out, according to a June 8 Axios/Ipsos poll.

The survey was published just hours after Houston Methodist's midnight deadline for employees to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose or receive an exemption. The hospital reported that nearly 100 percent of the hospital's 26,000 employees have complied with the mandate.

The Axios/Ipsos survey was conducted from June 4-7 and asked a nationally representative sample of 1,027 American adults their thoughts surrounding vaccines.

Four key findings: