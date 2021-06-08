52% of Americans approve proof of vaccines to return to work as hospitals eye mandates

More than half of Americans approve vaccine mandates for work as hospitals watch carefully how mandates at other hospitals play out, according to a June 8 Axios/Ipsos poll.

The survey was published just hours after Houston Methodist's midnight deadline for employees to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose or receive an exemption. The hospital reported that nearly 100 percent of the hospital's 26,000 employees have complied with the mandate.

The Axios/Ipsos survey was conducted from June 4-7 and asked a nationally representative sample of 1,027 American adults their thoughts surrounding vaccines.

Four key findings:

  1. Fifty-two percent of Americans support having to show proof of vaccination to return to normal employment. However, more Americans strongly oppose it (31 percent) than strongly support it (25 percent). 

  2. Twelve percent of respondents who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine said they will, but they want to wait. That time frame ranges from weeks to more than a year.

  3. Nineteen percent of respondents are taking a hard pass on the vaccine, a number that has had a downward trend since the poll's inception in August.

  4. Just 2 percent of unvaccinated respondents said they are very likely to get the vaccine as soon as it's available to them.

