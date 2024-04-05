5 things to know about Risant Health's CEO

With Washington, D.C.-based Risant Health closing its acquisition of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, Jaewon Ryu, MD, will transition to the role of CEO of Risant.

Here are five things to know about Risant Health's first CEO:

1. Dr. Ryu earned his medical degree and his law degree from the University of Chicago.

2. Outside of hospitals, Dr. Ryu has served as a corporate healthcare attorney for McDermott, Will & Emery, a White House fellow at the Department of Veterans Affairs, a consultant and adviser for CMS and president of integrated care delivery at Humana.

3. He completed his residency training in emergency medicine at West Carson, Calif.-based Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. He worked at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente as an emergency medicine physician and associate medical director of the Rockville, Md.-based Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group. He also served as chief medical officer at Chicago-based University of Illinois Hospital & Health Science System.

4. Dr. Ryu joined Geisinger in October 2016 as executive vice president and chief medical officer. He was named interim president and CEO in November 2018 and took on the role permanently in June 2019.

5. Dr. Ryu serves as a member of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission.