4 things to know about the CDC's new acting chief of staff

Nina Witkofsky is the new acting chief of staff at the CDC.

She assumed the role after Kyle McGowan departed the CDC on Aug. 17.

Here are four things to know about Ms. Witkofsky.

1. She served as senior adviser to CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD, and worked at the U.S. State Department.

2. At the State Department, she provided leadership on program development and execution, change management and strategic communications in the public diplomacy and public affairs office and at the bureau of educational and cultural affairs, according to the CDC website.

3. Ms. Witkofsky has been a faculty member of the Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies in Washington, D.C., for nearly 10 years.

4. She has an MBA from Mercer University in Atlanta.

