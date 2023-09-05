4 of America's largest nonprofits are also health systems

Four of the eight largest charities/nonprofit organizations in the United States are health systems, according to a Sept. 5 report from Statista.

Using a Forbes analysis, the data platform ranked American charities and nonprofits that had the highest revenue in 2022, including private support, government support and other forms of income.

These health systems — listed alongside their rank out of eight and their 2022 revenue — made the cut:

2. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) — $19.8 billion

3. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City) — $11.3 billion

4. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City) — $9.2 billion

5. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City) — $7.7 billion