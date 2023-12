33 C-level job openings with CHS

Community Health Systems, a for-profit hospital operator based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking leaders for numerous C-level executive positions within its 71 hospitals.

CHS is seeking to fill thousands of positions across its enterprise, which spans 15 states.

Below are job listings active on the CHS job boards as of Dec. 15 for C-level executive positions with its hospitals or subsidiaries, organized by role and presented alphabetically.

Assistant CEO

Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana, Texas, seeks an assistant CEO.

Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw, Ind., seeks an assistant CEO.

ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte (Fla.) seeks an assistant CEO.

Assistant CFO

MountainView Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, N.M., seeks an assistant CFO.

Assistant chief nursing officer

Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville (Tenn.) seeks an assistant CNO.

MountainView Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, N.M., seeks an assistant CNO.

Chief administrative officer

ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda (Fla.) seeks a chief administrative officer.

CEO

Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., seeks a CEO.

Physicians Regional Medical Center-Collier in Naples, Fla., seeks a CEO.

Northwest Health-La Porte (Ind.) seeks a CEO.

Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Ariz., seeks a CEO.

Cedar Park (Texas) Regional Medical Center seeks a CEO.

CFO

Longview (Texas) Regional Medical Center seeks a CFO.

Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center seeks a CFO.

Merit Health Central in Jackson, Miss., and Merit Health Rankin in Brandon, Miss., seek a CFO.

Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo., seeks a CFO.

Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center seeks a CFO.

Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Ala., and Medical Center Enterprise (Ala.) seek a CFO.

Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., seeks a CFO.

Chief Medical Director

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska, seeks a part-time chief medical director.

CNO

Northwest Health-Porter in Valparaiso, Ind., seeks a CNO.

North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview, Fla., seeks a CNO.

Lutheran Downtown Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., seeks a CNO.

Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City seeks a CNO.

MountainView Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, N.M., seeks a CNO.

Regional Hospital of Scranton (Pa.) seeks a CNO.

Physicians Regional Medical Center-Collier in Naples, Fla., seeks a CNO.

Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., seeks a CNO.

Merit Health Natchez (Miss.) seeks a CNO.

Northwest Health-La Porte (Ind.) seeks a CNO.

COO

Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital seeks a COO.

Physicians Regional Medical Center-Pine Ridge in Naples, Fla., seeks a COO.

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Ala., seeks a COO.