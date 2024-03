25 C-level job openings with Tenet

Tenet Health, a for-profit hospital operator based in Dallas, is seeking leaders for numerous C-level executive positions within its hospitals.

Below are job listings active on the Tenet job boards as of March 8 for C-level executive positions with its hospitals or subsidiaries, organized by role and presented alphabetically.

Assistant CFO

Tenet seeks an assistant CFO for its Massachusetts market, which includes Worcester-based Saint Vincent Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center campuses in Framingham and Natick.

Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala., seeks an assistant CFO.

Assistant chief nursing officer

St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., seeks an assistant CNO.

Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C., and Piedmont Medical Center- Fort Mill (S.C.) seek an assistant CNO.

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala., seeks an assistant CNO.

CEO

Tenet Physician Resources seeks a CEO for provider staffing solutions.

Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala., seeks a CEO.

Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.) seeks a CEO.

DMC Harper University Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, and DMC Receiving Hospital — all in Detroit — seek a CEO.

Tenet Physician Resources seeks a CEO for its market in San Antonio.

San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center seeks a CEO.

CFO

Northeast Baptist Hospital in San Antonio seeks a CFO.

Carondelet St. Mary's and Carondelet Holy Cross hospitals, both in Tucson, Ariz., seek a CFO.

Hilton Head Hospital in Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, S.C., seek a CFO.

Chief human resources officer

Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson, Ariz., seeks a CHRO.

DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit seeks a CHRO.

CNO

Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear, Ariz., seeks a CNO.

Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala., seeks a CNO.

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Phoenix seeks a CNO.

Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C., and Fort Mill (S.C.) Medical Center seek a CNO.

San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center seeks a CNO.

DMC Harper University Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, DMC Receiving Hospital, and DMC Heart Hospital — all in Detroit — seek a CNO.

COO

Doctors Medical Center of Modesto (Calif.) seeks a COO.

Tenet seeks a COO for its market that includes Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C., Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill (S.C.), and Piedmont Medical Center Gold Hill Emergency Department.



Chief strategy officer

Tenet seeks a chief strategy officer for its group in El Paso, Texas.