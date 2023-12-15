19 C-level job openings with Tenet

Tenet Health is seeking leaders for numerous C-level executive positions within its 61 hospitals.

Dallas-based Tenet is seeking to fill thousands of positions across its enterprise, which employs more than 100,000 people.

Below are job listings active on the Tenet job boards as of Dec. 14 for C-level executive positions with its hospitals or subsidiaries, organized by role and presented alphabetically.

CAO

Twin Cities Community Hospital, a 122-bed acute care hospital in Templeton, Calif., is seeking a chief administrative officer.

CEO

Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Medical Center seeks a CEO.

Tenet Physician Resources seeks a CEO for its market in San Antonio, Texas.

Tenet is seeking a market CEO for its Central Coast, Calif., region, which includes the 162-bed Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

CFO

Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital and Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital, both in Tucson, Ariz, seek a CFO.

Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree, Calif., and John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio, Calif., are seeking a CFO. The organizations collectively have 324 beds.

Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, a 114-bed facility in San Antonio, Texas, seeks a CFO.

CHRO

Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson, Ariz., seeks a CHRO.

DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit seeks a CHRO.

CNO

DMC Harper University Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, DMC Receiving Hospital, and DMC Heart Hospital — all in Detroit — seek a CNO.

Good Samaritan Medical Center, a 333-bed hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla., is seeking a CNO.

Tenet seeks a South Carolina market CNO.

COO

Delray Medical Center, a 536-bed hospital in Delray Beach, Fla., seeks a COO.

Doctor's Medical Center of Modesto (Calif.) seeks a COO.

Piedmont Medical Center, a 288-bed hospital in Rock Hill, S.C., is seeking a COO.

Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Ala., seeks a COO.

CSO

DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in Detroit is seeking a chief strategy officer.

Tenet seeks a group CSO for its El Paso, Texas, group.

Valley Baptist Health System in Texas — with 586 beds in Harlingen and 240 beds in Brownsville — seeks a market CSO.