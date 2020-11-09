10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Texas Children's Hospital in Houston seeks an assistant vice president.

2. Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo., seeks a vice president of business development.

3. Rush University Medical Center in Chicago seeks an associate vice president of clinical operations for Rush University's Medical Group.

4. Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C., seeks an assistant vice president of the DUHS Institute and center for perioperative ambulatory services.

5. Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton, Colo., seeks a vice president and CMO.

6. CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh, N.Y., seeks a regional vice president of equity, diversity and inclusion.

7. Mohawk Valley Health System in Utica, N.Y., seeks an assistant vice president of community medicine administration.

8. Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Mo., seeks a senior vice president of provider services.

9. Harris Health System in Houston seeks a vice president of contract administration.

10. Valleywise Health System in Phoenix seeks an executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

