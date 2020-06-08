10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Sharp Healthcare in San Diego seeks a vice president of corporate compliance.

2. Hackensack Meridian Health in Edison, N.J., seeks a vice president of business development.

3. Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, N.Y., seeks a vice president of behavioral health services.

4. Monroe (Wis.) Clinic seeks a vice president of operations.

5. Guthrie (N.Y.) Corning Hospital seeks a vice president of operations.

6. Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, Calif., seeks a vice president and CIO.

7. Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Wyo., seeks a vice president of ambulatory services.

8. Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., seeks a vice president of human resources.

9. Southwestern Health Resources in Dallas seeks a vice president of data science and analytics officer.

10. Alta Hospitals System in Los Angeles seeks a national vice president of strategic revenue optimization.

