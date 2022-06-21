10 hospitals, health systems seeking VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems hiring for vice presidents.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Aspirus Health in Wausau, Wis., seeks a vice president of system philanthropy.

2. Baptist Health in Lexington, Ky., seeks a vice president of Baptist Lexington.

3. Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston seeks a vice president of quality.

4. Carle Health in Champaign, Ill., seeks a vice president of security and emergency management.

5. Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tenn. seeks a vice president of nursing operations.

6. Hawaii Pacific Health in Honolulu seeks a vice president of hospital operations.

7. Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., seeks a vice president of government affairs.

8. Marshfield Clinic Health System in Marshfield, Wis., seeks a vice president of finance-security health plan CFO.

9. Mohawk Valley Health System in Utica, N.Y. seeks a vice president of operations.

10. SSM Health in St. Louis seeks a vice president of operations at St. Mary's Hospital.