UConn Health launches CEO search after reevaluating leadership structure

Following an evaluation of leadership structure, Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health will begin a national search for a CEO in the coming weeks.

This message came July 10 from University of Connecticut President Radenka Maric, PhD.

Dr. Maric told the university community that she evaluated the leadership structure of UConn Health and sought input from various sources, including senior leaders, faculty, staff and board members.

She said nearly every person she spoke with or who provided input to her office expressed that combining the roles of the medical school dean and CEO/executive vice president of the health system would pose significant challenges and limitations.

"When we consider the complexities of managing a healthcare system with the concurrent goal of significantly growing the academic, clinical and research missions of our schools of medicine and dental medicine, it became clear to me that having clearly delineated and dedicated leadership is critical," said Dr. Maric. "Thus, after a period of careful consideration and consultation, I have decided that UConn Health is best served by keeping the roles of CEO and dean of the school of medicine as two separate positions."

Currently, Bruce Liang, MD, serves as interim CEO of UConn Health and dean of UConn School of Medicine.

However, keeping the roles separate, which was in place under Andy Agwunobi, MD, former interim University of Connecticut president and former CEO of UConn Health, "allowed the dean to focus their full attention on the school, and gave the CEO/EVP the ability to focus on the full scope of the health center's operations," Dr. Maric said.

She also thanked Dr. Liang for providing "essential steadiness and continuity for the leadership team, as well as all our faculty, staff, students and patients at UConn Health."

Dr. Liang will continue serving as dean and interim CEO while a CEO search is conducted.