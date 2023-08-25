ProMedica hospital rehires past president amid sale

As ProMedica Coldwater (Mich.) Regional Hospital navigates a new deal, it has brought a familiar face back on board for guidance.

Dan Schwanke will return to the hospital as site administrator, effective immediately, according to an Aug. 24 news release shared with Becker's. He served as the facility's president from 2020 until his retirement Dec. 31, 2022, and spent 38 years in various leadership roles with Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica.

He has traded places with Alan Sattler, who is retiring after less than a year in the presidency.

The news comes as Los Angeles-based American Healthcare Systems finalizes plans to purchase Coldwater Regional. Mr. Sattler expects final approvals in the fall; in July, he said the hospital had no plan B.

"With [Mr. Schwanke's] solid understanding of the hospital, staff and community, he is expected to seamlessly assume responsibility for the hospital's daily operations and transition plan," the news release said. "ProMedica remains committed to ensuring that the transition planning and sale of the hospital to American Healthcare Systems remains on track."



