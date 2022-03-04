Maine health system president retiring next year

Lois Skillings, RN, will retire next year as president of Brunswick, Maine-based Mid Coast-Parkview Health after four decades with the health system, the health system said this week.

Ms. Skillings has worked in system nursing and leadership roles since 1979 and will step down early next year, according to a March 2 news release from Mid Coast-Parkview Health. She has served as president of the health system since 2011.

Mid Coast Hospital purchased Parkview Adventist Medical Center in 2015, and in 2020, Mid Coast-Parkview Health joined Portland-based MaineHealth.

"Lois's commitment to the health of this community — her community — has been nothing short of admirable," Lennie Burke, chair of the system's board, and Kelly Elkins, COO of MaineHealth, stated in the health system news release about Ms. Skillings' retirement. "She has made an extraordinary mark on local healthcare, and her efforts have helped to make our communities among the healthiest in Maine."

The Mid Coast-Parkview Health board and MaineHealth will work together to find a successor for Ms. Skillings, according to the news release.