MaineHealth to absorb Mid Coast-Parkview Health

Mid Coast-Parkview Health will join MaineHealth on March 1, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The two Maine-based health systems received final clearance from state regulators to proceed with the deal on Feb. 4.

Mid Coast-Parkview Health will be fully integrated into MaineHealth and transition to the same EHR.



Mid Coast Parkview said the integration will improve efficiencies, enhance care and bolster services provided in the region.

Brunswick, Maine-based Mid Coast-Parkview and Portland-based MaineHealth have been clinically affiliated for more than 25 years.

The two organizations signed a letter of intent early last year to explore a partnership.

