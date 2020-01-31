VillageMD acquires Arizona medical group with nearly 50 providers

VillageMD, a primary care provider based in Chicago, will acquire the Summit Medical Group of Arizona.

Under the agreement, nearly 50 providers, including primary care physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, will join VillageMD.



The Summit Medical Group's physician practices will be rebranded to Village Medical locations.

There will be six Arizona-based clinics.

VillageMD, which partners with primary care physicians in nine markets, said it plans to continue expanding into new markets.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Wyoming Medical Center signs letter of intent with Banner Health

For-profit hospital M&A update: 5 deals involving CHS, Tenet and HCA

Ascension, UAB Health develop 8-hospital alliance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.