Larry Gray to retire after nearly 40 years with Baptist Health

Larry Gray will retire later this year as president of Baptist Health Louisville (Ky.).

Mr. Gray will retire after nearly four decades of service with the nine-hospital Baptist Health system, according to a Feb. 1 news release. He will remain president of Baptist Health Louisville during a search for his replacement.

Mr. Gray was named president of Baptist Health Louisville in 2018. Before that, he served as president of Baptist Health Corbin (Ky.). He also served as vice president for system support and administrative services at Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.). His career with the system began in 1986 as a clinical chaplain.

"Throughout his career, Larry's quest to provide compassionate care to our communities has always been evident, and he has displayed that same regard for his staff," Patrick Falvey, COO of the Louisville-based Baptist Health system, said in the release. "He has been a visionary leader, a source of strength and hope during the pandemic. He will be greatly missed."

Baptist Health Louisville is a 519-bed hospital.