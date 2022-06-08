Iowa hospital taps new CEO, CFO

St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, Iowa, officially has a new CFO, and the 99-bed hospital is preparing to welcome a new CEO.

The hospital announced June 1 that Eric Salmonson had been selected as vice president and CFO. He succeeds John Munson who served as vice president and CFO since 2011.

Mr. Salmonson joined St. Anthony Regional Hospital in 2021 as assistant controller in the financial accounting department. He said he's excited to take on the new role.

"I truly care about Carroll and the surrounding communities that St. Anthony serves," Mr. Salmonson said in a June 1 news release. "It's a privilege providing quality care alongside all of the staff at St. Anthony."

Mr. Salmonson is stepping into his new role as Ed Smith, the hospital's president and CEO, is winding down his career. Mr. Smith is retiring in July after 34 years with the hospital.

The hospital has selected Allen Anderson to serve as CEO after Mr. Smith retires. Mr. Anderson previously served as CEO and administrator of Avera Tyler (Minn.) Hospital.