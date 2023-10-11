IDSA appoints new president, aims to attract young physicians to field

The Infectious Disease Society of America has named Steven Schmitt, MD, as its next president.

Dr. Schmitt is currently the vice chair of the department of infectious disease at Cleveland Clinic and also leads the hospital's section of bone and joint infections, according to an Oct. 11 news release.

A key priority for Dr. Schmittt and the organization's Board of Directors will be attracting a new generation of medical professionals to the infectious disease profession — something the IDSA has previously called attention to due to declining residency match rates in the field.

"It is an exciting, fulfilling career with so much scientific opportunity that makes a difference in people's lives," Dr. Schmitt stated in the release. "My colleagues on the Board and I are committed to building the future workforce and attracting the next generation of leaders to the field of infectious diseases."

Dr. Schmitt will assume the role of IDSA president on Oct. 16.