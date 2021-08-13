HHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital names new CEO

HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Ill., has appointed Chad Markham as CEO, effective Sept. 7.

Mr. Markham most recently served as COO of UnityPoint Health's St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to an Aug. 13 news release.

"Chad is a mission-driven, colleague-focused leader who is passionate about delivering high-quality, personalized health care and ensuring the well-being of health care workers in the wake of the pandemic," said HSHS Illinois CEO E.J. Kuiper. "We look forward to welcoming him to the HSHS family, specifically at St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital."