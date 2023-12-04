AmSurg names new board after Envision split

Ambulatory surgery center business AmSurg has named a new board of directors as it emerges as an independent company under new leadership and positioned for growth. AmSurg split from Envision Healthcare, which recently emerged from financial reorganization after filing for bankruptcy in May.

Here is AmSurg's new-look board:

- David King, previous chair, CEO and president of LabCorp. Mr. King led LabCorp's transformation into a leading global life sciences company and completed a series of acquisitions, tripling the company's size to 60,000 employees operating in 120 countries. He has been appointed chair of the AmSurg board and will also serve on its compensation committee.

- Jeff Snodgrass, president and CEO of AmSurg. Mr. Snodgrass led AmSurg through its recent restructuring process. Before AmSurg, Mr. Snodgrass served as president and CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners, growing and transforming the organization from an office-based outpatient business to an ambulatory surgical care company. He also served as CFO for inVentiv Health and spent more than 17 years in various leadership roles at Merck & Co.

- Molly Joseph, former CEO of UnitedHealthcare Global. During her 16-year tenure at UnitedHealth Group, Ms. Joseph helped establish the company's global health business into one of the largest health benefits and medical delivery businesses outside of the U.S. She also oversaw 55 hospitals and several hundred ambulatory centers, with over 9 million patients and 7 million insurance members. Ms. Joseph is the founder and managing partner of Cypress Pass Ventures, an investment and advisory firm focused on health modernization.

- Adam Hieber, executive vice president and global head of corporate asset management at Pacific Investment Management Co., or Pimco. Before PIMCO, Mr. Hieber was an operating partner and head of portfolio performance management for SoftBank. He has also held several board appointments and senior management positions including chair, CEO, CFO and CRO. He has been appointed chair of the AmSurg compensation committee.

- Joel Day, former CFO at Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare and Scion Healthcare. In these roles, Mr. Day led value creation initiatives, partnered with private equity firms to complete a company sale and formed a new company and provided support and oversight on a 15-hospital acquisition. Mr. Day will also serve on the AmSurg's audit committee.

- Lisa Pollina, former vice chair for RBC Capital Markets. Ms. Pollina has negotiated more than $50 billion in corporate development deals throughout her career. She serves on the board for Munich RE representing the Americas, as well as the board of the Atlantic Council of the U.S. She has been appointed chair of the AmSurg audit committee.

- Leopoldo Quintas Jr., former three-star deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command. In this role, Mr. Quintas led day-to-day operations of the Army's largest organization, comprised of more than 750,000 soldiers and civilians. He has more than three decades of experience training, equipping and supporting personnel and employing capabilities, to include conduct of comprehensive healthcare both at home and abroad.