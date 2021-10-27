Adventist Health names Kerry Heinrich CEO

Kerry Heinrich has been appointed CEO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, an Oct. 27 news release shared with Becker's said.

He will succeed Scott Reiner, who announced his resignation from the 116-hospital health system in July.

Mr. Heinrich served as CEO of the health system's Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center, Children's Hospital and Behavioral Medicine Center for seven years.

During his tenure, he helped guide the construction of the new 16-story hospital and nine-story Children's Hospital tower that opened in August, the news release said.

Mr. Heinrich also served as legal counsel for the organization for 20 years.

In 2017, he was named one of Becker's "135 Nonprofit Hospital and Health System CEOs to Know."

The leadership transition is expected to be completed by the new year, according to the news release.