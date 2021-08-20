AdventHealth taps new president and CEO of its West Florida division

AdventHealth has appointed David Ottati as president and CEO of the health system's West Florida division. He will transition into the role over the next several months, replacing Mike Schultz who is retiring, an Aug. 19 news release said.

Mr. Ottati currently serves as CEO of AdventHealth's Central Florida division, north region, which includes six hospitals. He previously held several leadership roles within the health system since beginning his career there as a management resident.

"I’m honored to be asked to serve in this capacity and look forward to nurturing existing relationships and building new ones with the leaders, providers and team members in the West Florida Division," Mr. Ottati said. "Together, we’ll work to continue elevating and expanding the services we provide to those we serve so they can better experience Christ’s healing ministry and our promise of wholeness."