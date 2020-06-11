7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported in June.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Ala., named Jeff Brannon CEO, the Dothan Eagle reported.

2. Forest View Hospital, a private psychiatric facility in Grand Rapids, Mich., named Jill Krause CEO, according to MiBiz.

3. St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, named Jennifer Montgomery, BSN, president and CEO.

4. Memorial Hospital Pembroke in Pembroke Pines, Fla., named Joe Stuczynski CEO.

5. Tracy Warner is the new CEO of Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa.

6. Jennifer White, CFO of the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, was named interim CEO of the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston, according to the Providence Journal.

7. Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash., named COO Darryl Wolfe interim CEO, according to the Peninsula Daily News.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.