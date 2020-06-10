St. Luke's Hospital names CEO

St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, named Jennifer Montgomery, BSN, president and CEO, effective Aug. 3.

Ms. Montgomery succeeds Dan Wakeman, who is retiring after holding the CEO role for 12 years.

Prior to joining St. Luke's, Ms. Montgomery served as president and CEO of McLaren Port Huron (Mich.) since 2015. She previously was vice president of nursing and clinical services and chief nursing officer at McLaren Port Huron, and began her career as a nurse in 1993.

More articles on executive moves:

Hackensack Meridian Health taps Dr. Andre Goy to lead cancer care

Tenet Florida Physician Services names new CEO

HCA TriStar hospital names new COO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.