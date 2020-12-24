6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported after Dec. 15.

1. Justin Coury was named CEO of TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center effective Dec. 15, according to the Hendersonville Standard.

2. Richard Tanzella is the new CEO of East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, La., according to NOLA.com.

3. David Hess, MD, is taking on the CEO role at Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital. The role is in addition to his position as president and CEO of Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, W.Va.

4. Trident Health president and CEO Todd Gallati is stepping down in 2021 after 12 years with the Charleston, S.C.-based health system and a 32-year career in healthcare.

5. The board of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska named its CFO Kevin Benson interim CEO, according to KTOO.

6. HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Ill., named Theresa Rutherford its next president and CEO, according to the Herald & Review.

