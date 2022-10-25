5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 18:

1. Sylvia Young, president and CEO of HCA Healthcare's Continental Division — including HealthONE in Denver and Wesley Healthcare in Wichita, Kan. — will retire at the end of the year.

2. Patrick Caster was named president and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif., part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

3. Yasmene McDaniel was named permanent CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast after serving in an interim capacity since June.

4. Brian Erling, MD, was named CEO of Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

5. Boyd Davis III was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Abilene (Texas).