HCA division CEO to retire

Sylvia Young will retire as president and CEO of HCA Healthcare's Continental Division, which includes HealthONE in Denver and Wesley Healthcare in Wichita, Kan.

Ms. Young will retire at the end of the year after more than three decades with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to an Oct. 23 news release. A search for her replacement is ongoing.

Ms. Young has led the Continental Division for the last 10 years. Her past roles include CEO of The Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.), formerly Aurora Presbyterian Hospital, and CEO and market president of the Sunrise Health System in Las Vegas.

"One of Sylvia's many strengths is her ability to create a strong culture of collaboration, professionalism and respect," Jon Foster, president of HCA Healthcare American Group, said in a news release. "This, in turn, has brought about high levels of performance in every organization she's led. I congratulate Sylvia on her exceptional career and celebrate the many exciting things in store for her in the years ahead."