VCU Health to unseat CEO

Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University is preparing to unseat Arthur Kellermann, MD, as health sciences senior vice president for the university and CEO of VCU Health System, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Oct. 31, citing three sources.

Dr. Kellermann and employees were notified Oct. 31 that Dr. Kellermann will no longer helm the health system, according to the report. The top administrator has been given the option of resigning. To fire Dr. Kellermann, the majority of the university board of visitors and health system board of directors would have to vote to do so. The boards are scheduled to meet Nov. 3, the report said.

In a statement shared with Becker's on Nov. 1, a university spokesperson said Dr. Kellermann is out of the office. Marlon Levy, MD, who joined the VCU faculty in 2015, is serving as acting health sciences senior vice president and CEO of VCU Health.

Dr. Kellermann became senior vice president for health sciences at VCU and CEO of VCU Health System in October 2020.

During his tenure, the health system transitioned from a Cerner EHR to the Epic system. VCU Health also opened the nearly $400 million adult outpatient pavilion in December while experiencing financial challenges due to increased labor costs, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

There have also been new executive hires during Dr. Kellermann's tenure, including the hiring of Michael Elliott, PharmD, as the inaugural COO of the health system.

Before joining VCU, Dr. Kellermann was dean of the F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md.