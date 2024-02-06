3 recent Tenet executive changes

Eleze Armstrong was selected as CEO of Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif., part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Ms. Armstrong helms Twin Cities after serving as CEO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.), another Tenet facility.

She also previously held roles at Twin Cities, including chief strategy officer.

Becker's also reported other executive appointments at Tenet hospitals since Dec. 1.

Richard "Rick" Wang was named CFO of Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital.

Andrew Pete was named COO of Fountain Valley Regional Hospital.

